KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,591 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

