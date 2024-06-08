KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,912,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.