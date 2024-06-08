KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,104 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 5,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,491,000 after buying an additional 44,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.85 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

