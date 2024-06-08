KBC Group NV Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $3,364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.11 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

