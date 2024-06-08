KBC Group NV Has $2 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

