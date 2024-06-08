KBC Group NV Increases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $135.76 and a one year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

