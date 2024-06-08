KBC Group NV Purchases 14,598 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BXP opened at $59.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.