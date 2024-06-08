KBC Group NV Purchases 2,235 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CarMax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.