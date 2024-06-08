KBC Group NV Purchases 6,465 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $12,992,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

