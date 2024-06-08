KBC Group NV Purchases New Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $251.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.02%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

