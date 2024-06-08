KBC Group NV Sells 11,699 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 797.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,487,000 after acquiring an additional 545,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

PWR stock opened at $269.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.