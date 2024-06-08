KBC Group NV Sells 22,876 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,876 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $226.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $162.32 and a 1-year high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,858. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

