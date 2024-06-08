Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,670,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $358,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.