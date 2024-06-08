Kimberly Chainey Sells 825 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

