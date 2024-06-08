Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

