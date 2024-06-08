KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $875.00 at Raymond James

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $875.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $740.15.

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $768.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28. KLA has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $791.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $716.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank increased its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

