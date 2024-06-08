Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.2 %

KNX stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

