Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.77 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $54.77 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,014,165 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

