Kristina Salen Sells 12,518 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.56 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

