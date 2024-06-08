Leena Mansharamani Sells 1,542 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Five9 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,751,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

