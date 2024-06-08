Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $36.81 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,513,503 shares of company stock worth $121,913,983 and have sold 229,248 shares worth $15,950,628.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.