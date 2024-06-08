Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $52,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $90.56 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

