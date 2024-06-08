Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of LYV opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

