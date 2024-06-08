Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.270-14.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.8 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.27-14.47 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

Get Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.