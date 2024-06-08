Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.39.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUG. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.58.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. 58.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

