Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.85. Lyft shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 8,886,026 shares.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.