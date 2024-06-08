MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 5.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 247,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 830,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $22,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

