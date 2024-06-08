Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 20,394,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 65,960,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.