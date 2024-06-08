Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Match Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $112,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Match Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,615 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,526,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,152,000 after acquiring an additional 184,325 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

