Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NYSE MPW opened at $5.37 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

