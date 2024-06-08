Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $129.21 and last traded at $129.93. 6,102,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,157,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.71.

Specifically, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $407,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

