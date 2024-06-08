MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. 539,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 443,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.