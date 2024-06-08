Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139,190 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 12.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $810,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 222,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.56.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $423.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $433.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.20 and a 200 day moving average of $402.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,521 shares of company stock worth $19,746,476. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

