Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.56.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $423.85 on Friday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $433.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.20 and its 200 day moving average is $402.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,521 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,476. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

