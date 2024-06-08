Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 0.2%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $422.57 and last traded at $423.19. 3,698,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,158,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.56.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,521 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,476 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 222,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Bell Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

