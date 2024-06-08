MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 1.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,734.70 and last traded at $1,720.00. 495,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,929,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,694.69.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,793.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,014.07.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.