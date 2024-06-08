Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

