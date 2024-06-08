Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 2,108,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,972,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

