Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Financial Analysis

Mustang Bio and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mustang Bio and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$51.60 million ($4.40) -0.03 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $15.85 billion 1.19 -$559.00 million ($0.41) -41.04

Mustang Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mustang Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Mustang Bio has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mustang Bio and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -1,243.22% -195.64% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -2.88% 37.33% 6.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mustang Bio and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 2 6 0 2.75

Mustang Bio currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,046.64%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.65%. Given Mustang Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mustang Bio is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

About Mustang Bio

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develops MB-117 and MB-217, a gene therapy program for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. The company also develops MB-106 CAR T cell program for B cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; MB-101 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; MB-108, a next-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus. It has license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital, CSL Behring; Mayo Clinic; Leiden University Medical Centre; SIRION Biotech GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin's lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

