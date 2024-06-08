National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.07

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $613.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.56.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Research by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research during the third quarter worth $11,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in National Research during the third quarter worth $6,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.