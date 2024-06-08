NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,308 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

MRO stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

