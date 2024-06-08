NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,318,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,592,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Shares of EG stock opened at $382.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.64. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

