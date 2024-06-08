Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.77. Network-1 Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 50,656 shares traded.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.13.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Network-1 Technologies worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

