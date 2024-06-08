Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.77. Network-1 Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 50,656 shares traded.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.13.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
