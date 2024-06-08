New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after purchasing an additional 373,802 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 136,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

