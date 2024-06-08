New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.13. 2,313,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,773,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

