NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.57), reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.