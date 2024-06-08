NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Free Report) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 52,846,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 56,899,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 114.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of NIO by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 439,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

