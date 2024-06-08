Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,805,671 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $903,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $60.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

