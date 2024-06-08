Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,037,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $870,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

