Northern Trust Corp Has $377.11 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,287,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $377,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.